Despite the impact on its ranks, the PNP continues to deploy 757 personnel for disaster response operations, down from more than 3,000 earlier this week.

Of those deployed, 337 officers are assigned to evacuation centers, helping secure around 24,280 individuals staying in 354 evacuation facilities across affected regions.

Another 11,655 PNP personnel remain on standby for possible deployment, Co said.

Death toll revised to 25

The PNP also revised its death toll from the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and recent tropical cyclones to 25 following verification of reports from units on the ground.

“On the deaths, we receive [reports] directly from the ground units natin. Upon verification and pagtatagpo-tagpo ng data, ito yung final data natin, 25 death to include yung PNP personnel,” Co said.

Co explained that discrepancies with figures from other agencies could stem from differences in determining whether deaths were directly related to the severe weather.

“We receive our data directly from the units operating therein. Sa pag-classify ng ating mga deaths, baka mayroong ibang criteria silang mine-meet,” he said.

The PNP also recorded 13 injured individuals in the Cordillera Administrative Region and two in Calabarzon.

Two people remain missing in the National Capital Region and another two in Calabarzon.