NAPOLCOM said the officers encountered an armed robbery suspect who resisted arrest but remained composed and took action that led to the suspect being disarmed and apprehended.

Calinisan said their response demonstrated sound judgment and readiness under pressure while helping prevent further danger to the public.

The commendations were presented at the NAPOLCOM Central Office in Quezon City on Wednesday, 12 August.

“Ang trabaho ng pulis ay delikado. Madalas, thankless job ito. Pero ang NAPOLCOM ay may mataas na pagkilala sa ating mga pulis na nagtratrabaho,” Calinisan said.

“Dapat nating ipagmalaki ang mga pulis na ito na rumispunde sa isang holdapan, at nalagay sa alanganin ang kanilang buhay. Saludo ang buong NAPOLCOM sa inyo. Your courageous acts will not go unnoticed,” he added.

NAPOLCOM said the recognition underscores its commitment to honoring police officers who demonstrate courage, professionalism and commitment to public safety.