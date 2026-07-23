"The two were arrested in Mabalacat, Pampanga after intensive investigation and follow-up operations conducted by the Northern Police District, particularly Investigation Task Group Mima. They are the same individuals seen in the video and identified by witnesses as the motorcycle-riding suspects who killed alias Mima," Co said.

Authorities recovered two hand grenades, a 9 mm pistol, and a .45 caliber pistol believed to have been used in the killing.

Co said the suspects will face charges of murder and illegal possession of firearms.

He declined to disclose the motive behind the killing, saying the investigation is ongoing and that authorities are pursuing other persons who may have participated in the crime.

"We have received information that we cannot disclose yet so as not to compromise our ongoing manhunt operations and investigation," Co said.

He added that investigators believe others may have helped plan and execute the attack, noting that surveillance footage suggests the victim's movements were being monitored before the ambush.

"We are sure these are the two individuals who actually carried out the killing, but there are others who may have been involved in planning and carrying out the crime," Co said.

Lipata was shot dead outside her home in Caloocan City on 17 July by two motorcycle-riding assailants.