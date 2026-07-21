"We've identified the suspects behind the killing of the Caloocan City vlogger. Most probably, they are syndicate members or were hired by a syndicate to kill Alicia," Co told reporters at Camp Crame.

"We're still profiling them and reviewing their previous activities. One of them has multiple prior cases. We are hot on their tracks," he added.

Co said investigators are also determining whether Lipata's public statements or online content may have been a motive for the attack.

Police are coordinating with the victim's family to ensure their safety while preparing criminal charges against the identified suspects.

Lipata was shot by two motorcycle-riding assailants outside her home in Caloocan City on July 17.

According to the initial police report, neighbors rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots and found Lipata and her partner wounded. Both were taken to the hospital, where Lipata later died.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. earlier ordered a comprehensive investigation, including the possibility that the attack was linked to Lipata's work as a political vlogger.

He also directed the Anti-Cybercrime Group to examine the victim's social media posts and online activity as part of the investigation.

The National Capital Region Police Office has likewise been instructed to provide security for Lipata's surviving partner, who remains hospitalized.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and supporters of the victim. We assure them of the PNP's commitment to identify and arrest all those responsible in the interest of truth and justice," Nartatez said.