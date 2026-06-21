PNP arrests 2 active cops as internal cleansing drive intensifies

Nartatez said the arrests demonstrate the PNP's commitment to internal cleansing and accountability within its ranks.

"This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through the guidance of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen accountability in government service, enforce the rule of law, and sustain efforts to remove rogue personnel from the police organization," he said.

"Let these simultaneous arrests serve as a stern warning that our badge and our uniform will never be a shield against the law, and the Philippine National Police will aggressively hunt down anyone within our ranks who believes they can evade accountability," Nartatez added.

One of those arrested was a Police Master Sergeant assigned to the Presidential Security and Protection Group who was apprehended in Quezon City on 20 June after authorities served a warrant of arrest issued by the Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 267 for alleged rape under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code.

The Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) said the officer had been under monitoring through COPLAN "Bangketa" due to alleged involvement in illegal activities, including illegal drug use. A records verification later uncovered the outstanding warrant. The court recommended no bail.

Also arrested was a Patrolman assigned to the Office of the Regional Police Records Management Division-Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section of Police Regional Office 11.

He was apprehended in Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte, over two cases filed by his wife under Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

The complaints alleged acts that caused physical injuries and mental and emotional anguish. Authorities served warrants for violations of Sections 5(i) and 5(a) of RA 9262, with bail set at P72,000 and P6,000, respectively.

Nartatez said the arrests should assure the public that the PNP remains committed to removing rogue personnel from the organization.

"We are sending a clear message to the public that we will not tolerate any scalawags, and we will actively weed them out in the interest of integrity and trust in the police organization," he said.

The PNP chief also directed concerned units to initiate administrative proceedings against the two officers and ordered IMEG and other offices to intensify monitoring of police personnel linked to criminal activities, domestic violence complaints, and illegal drug involvement.