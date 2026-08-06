"Kung nandiyan naman po ang kaso, nasa hurisdiksiyon na rin po ng Ombudsman kung siya ay kinakailangan na magpataw ng preventive suspension para sa mas malinis na pag-iimbestiga sa naturang reklamo," Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Castro added that she was not aware whether President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had already discussed the matter with Pujalte.

An 18-page complaint filed before the Ombudsman accused Pujalte of improperly suspending the procurement of anti-tuberculosis commodities and allegedly delaying the bidding process to benefit an unnamed supplier.

Pujalte defends review

Pujalte denied the allegations, saying the Department of Health's review of the proposed P3-billion tuberculosis procurement is necessary to protect both patients and public funds.

He said the procurement must undergo careful scrutiny to verify the quantity, quality and safety of medicines while ensuring compliance with government procurement rules.

Pujalte maintained that due diligence should not be misconstrued as an attempt to derail the government's tuberculosis program.

"Wala pa tayong 30 days sa posisyon, pero gusto agad pabilisin ang pag-apruba sa P3 billion na TB procurement nang walang malalimang pagsusuri. Three billion pesos po 'yan ng taumbayan. Hindi 'yan basta-basta. Natuto na dapat tayo sa nangyari noon sa Pharmally. Buhay ng tao ang nakataya rito," he said.

The acting Health secretary said he respects the Ombudsman's authority and is prepared to submit documents needed for the investigation.

He stressed that the review aims to ensure the procurement process remains transparent, lawful and responsive to the needs of tuberculosis patients while safeguarding taxpayers' money.

Pujalte also reiterated his denial of separate allegations that he gambled at a casino, saying he was at a restaurant inside a hotel complex for an official meeting with local government officials.

"Kahit sunod-sunod ang demolition job, hindi tayo magpapa-distract. Ang pera ng bayan at buhay ng Pilipino, kailangang protektahan," he said.