Inspired by the iconic Smart Araneta Coliseum, ibis Styles Manila Araneta City offers a design-driven experience featuring themed interiors, vibrant communal spaces, curated soundscapes, modern guestrooms, diverse dining concepts, a rooftop sky bar, fitness facilities, co-working spaces and direct access to Araneta City's retail, entertainment and transport hubs.

The hotel's top executive, Maria Manlulu-Garcia, also received the Asia's Special Achievement Award for General Manager, recognizing her leadership in driving operational excellence, service innovation and a people-first culture across Novotel Manila Araneta City and ibis Styles Manila Araneta City.

Under Garcia's leadership, both properties consistently posted Reputation Performance Scores above 91, earned Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards and received multiple LISTeN Program Champion recognitions.

Garcia was also named one of The Philippines' Most Eminent General Managers (Hospitality) 2026 by CMO Global during ceremonies held at Dusit Thani Manila.

The recognition honors hospitality executives who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and operational excellence while raising service standards across the Philippine hotel industry.

Meanwhile, Novotel Manila Araneta City reached another milestone after receiving Halal Certification for its banquet kitchen from the Halal International Chamber of Commerce and Industries of the Philippines Inc.

The certification enables the hotel to accommodate a broader range of guests during meetings, conferences, weddings, gala dinners and other social events, further strengthening its position as one of Metro Manila's leading venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions and events.

Araneta Hotels said the three achievements reflect its continued commitment to innovation, inclusive hospitality and delivering globally competitive guest experiences while showcasing Filipino hospitality on the regional stage.