Despite inclement weather, SM Foundation, through its emergency disaster response program Operation Tulong Express (OPTE), extended relief assistance to 350 families, or approximately 1,200 residents, displaced by a fire in Rosemarie Lane, Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig City, on 6 August 2026.
The foundation distributed Kalinga Packs to help affected families begin recovering from the incident.
The fire broke out on the afternoon of 29 July 2026 and quickly escalated to the third alarm, destroying more than 100 houses. Displaced families are currently staying in evacuation centers.
SM Foundation mobilized volunteers and employees from SM Center Pasig to distribute Kalinga Packs containing ready-to-eat food and bottled water to affected households.
The initiative is part of OPTE's continuing mission to provide immediate assistance to communities affected by disasters and emergencies nationwide as part of SM Foundation's social good programs.
Since its launch, OPTE has served as SM Foundation's frontline disaster response program, delivering relief assistance to communities across the country in partnership with SM Supermalls and SM Markets.