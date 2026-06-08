Mural celebrates diversity at Araneta City

Araneta City opened its LGBTIQ+ Pride Month celebration with the unveiling of its Pride mural, “Free to be HUE,” on 2 June at the New Frontier Theater arcade along General Roxas Avenue in Cubao, Quezon City. Created to celebrate individuality, inclusivity and the freedom to be oneself, the mural serves as the centerpiece of Araneta City’s Pride Month campaign this year. Measuring 9.78 meters wide and 5.24 meters high, the artwork was designed by artist Mikaela David and executed by muralist Marco Gordola.
The unveiling ceremony was graced by Quezon City mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” G. Belmonte; Marjorie Go, vice president for Marketing of Araneta City; Janete Oviedo, head of the Quezon City Gender and Development Council; Giana Aira Barata, officer-in-charge of the Quezon City Tourism Department; Joan Oliveros, community organizer of Galang Philippines; and Zabdiel Tolentino, president of Tibo Quezon City Federation.
After the unveiling, guests joined in painting the mural’s final touches, symbolically completing the public artwork. The event marked the start of Araneta City’s month-long celebration of LGBTIQ+ Pride, underscoring its support for safe, inclusive, and welcoming spaces for all.