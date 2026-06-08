Mural celebrates diversity at Araneta City

Araneta City opened its LGBTIQ+ Pride Month celebration with the unveiling of its Pride mural, “Free to be HUE,” on 2 June at the New Frontier Theater arcade along General Roxas Avenue in Cubao, Quezon City. Created to celebrate individuality, inclusivity and the freedom to be oneself, the mural serves as the centerpiece of Araneta City’s Pride Month campaign this year. Measuring 9.78 meters wide and 5.24 meters high, the artwork was designed by artist Mikaela David and executed by muralist Marco Gordola.