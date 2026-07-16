Acting on validated information, operatives of the Taguig City Police Station's Drug Enforcement Unit carried out a buy-bust operation wherein a designated poseur-buyer successfully completed the transaction before backup officers moved in to rescue the minor.

Recovered during the operation were three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing approximately 15 grams of suspected shabu, a black coin purse, one marked P500 bill, and three pieces of P1,000 boodle money used in the operation.

The minor was informed of the nature of the intervention and apprised of his constitutional rights in a language he understood, in the presence of his mother as guardian.

He was subsequently placed under the protective custody of the station drug enforcement unit for documentation and processing before referral to the appropriate social welfare authorities in accordance with Republic Act No. 9344, as amended.