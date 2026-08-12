The agency deployed large mobile booster pumps to accelerate the discharge of floodwaters from communities in Malanday and Tumana toward the Marikina River.

“Maraming salamat kay Chairman Don Artes at sa buong MMDA team para sa kanilang mabilis at maagap na pagtugon. Malaking tulong ang agarang deployment ng booster pumps para mapahupa ang baha at makabalik sa normal ang ating mga komunidad,” Teodoro said.

The mayor vowed to strengthen coordination between the city government and the MMDA to improve flood mitigation and emergency response.

“Flood mitigation requires constant coordination and collective action. Patuloy tayong makikipagtulungan sa MMDA at iba pang ahensya para mas mabilis tayong makatugon at mas maprotektahan ang mga taga-Marikina,” she said.

The city government said it continues to monitor flood-prone communities and coordinate with national agencies to ensure pumping stations, drainage systems and other flood control facilities are functioning properly.