Delivery courier nabbed in Taguig buy-bust

The anti-illegal drug sting transpired at approximately 10:30 p.m. on 19 June along MLQ Street in Purok 6, Barangay Lower Bicutan. Tactical elements from the station's Drug Enforcement Unit executed the targeted operation following close operational coordination with regulatory authorities.

Upon completion of a pre-arranged illicit transaction with an undercover operative, tactical elements immediately secured the suspect.

Seized from his possession were six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu. The confiscated narcotics carry an aggregate weight of approximately 27.1 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P184,280.

Operating units also recovered a black coin purse, genuine buy-bust currency, and boodle money utilized during the sting.

The recovered dangerous drugs has been turned over to the Southern Police District's forensic unit for laboratory examination, while the necessary legal documentation is being finalized for inquest proceedings before the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office.