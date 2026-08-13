“Simple answer is the principle of the bureau is nobody is above the law. Whoever done wrong will be made to answer,” Matibag said.

He said the NBI was preparing to investigate a “big case” involving a person who, if proven liable, is not a critic of the administration.

“Katunayan I came from a meeting, we will be investigating a big case na ang mananagot ay hindi nag-cricriticize sa administration… kundi more so, ay parte pa ng administrasyon,” he said in a radio interview.

“The NBI is fair here,” Matibag added.

However, Matibag did not identify the government official or disclose the matter being investigated.

Matibag’s statement came after Topacio accused the NBI of being weaponized against administration critics, citing former Negros congressman Jacinto “Jing” Paras as an example.

Topacio, one of Paras’ lawyers, also questioned Matibag’s public statements on the investigation into the alleged plot to frame Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

"My only concern is I don’t understand why our director, while the investigation is not yet finished, already has conclusions,” Topacio said.

He added, “So it appears he is not only a director, but also a producer, a scriptwriter. There’s already a story."

The lawyer warned that such statements could undermine due process and lead to trial by publicity.

But Matibag said the NBI’s guiding principle is that nobody is above the law, regardless of political affiliation or position.

At present, the bureau is investigating an alleged plot to frame Recto, with Paras among those implicated in the case.