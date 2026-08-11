Marikina City is now flood-free after days of heavy rains from the southwest monsoon pushed the Marikina River to second alarm, the city government said Tuesday.
Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro said families who sought shelter in the city’s 29 evacuation centers have returned home, allowing clearing operations to begin in affected communities and schools used as evacuation sites.
“Nagsimula na rin ang clearing operations sa mga komunidad na naapektuhan ng enhanced southwest monsoon o habagat, pati na rin sa mga paaralan na ginamit bilang evacuation centers,” Teodoro said.
The mayor also joined City Health Office personnel in going door-to-door in Libis Bulelak, Barangay Malanday, to distribute vitamins and anti-leptospirosis medicine, particularly to residents who waded through floodwaters.
Despite the Marikina River reaching 17.5 meters, Teodoro said most of the city avoided flooding, with only minor flooding reported in some low-lying and riverside areas.
She credited year-round dredging of the Marikina River, drainage declogging and creek clearing for helping mitigate flooding.
“Patunay ito sa effectivity ng ating flood mitigation infrastructure, early warning system, at pagtutulungan ng both local government and the citizens,” Teodoro said.
The city continues to monitor weather conditions as rains persist.