Reservoir water levels (RWL) in several dams across the country increased by more than one meter over the past 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Tuesday morning.
The water level of Angat Dam in Bulacan rose by 1.20 meters, from 155.41 meters on Monday, 3 August, to 156.61 meters on Tuesday, 4 August.
PAGASA said during its Monday press conference that an increasing water level trend had been observed at Angat Dam over the past two to three days.
Meanwhile, Ambuklao Dam in Benguet recorded a 1.24-meter increase, with its water level rising from 742.56 meters to 743.80 meters.
Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija also posted a 1.23-meter increase, from 177.75 meters to 178.98 meters, while Magat Dam, located along the boundary of Ifugao and Isabela, rose by 1.18 meters, from 164.14 meters to 165.32 meters.
Other dams also registered increases in water levels, although by less than one meter. These included Binga Dam in Benguet, which rose by 0.70 meter; San Roque Dam in Pangasinan, up by 0.26 meter; and La Mesa Dam in Quezon City, which gained 0.05 meter.
The state weather bureau, however, recorded slight decreases in the water levels of Caliraya Dam in Laguna and Ipo Dam in Bulacan, which dropped by 0.05 meter and 0.04 meter, respectively, over the same 24-hour period.