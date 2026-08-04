Reservoir water levels (RWL) in several dams across the country increased by more than one meter over the past 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Tuesday morning.

The water level of Angat Dam in Bulacan rose by 1.20 meters, from 155.41 meters on Monday, 3 August, to 156.61 meters on Tuesday, 4 August.

PAGASA said during its Monday press conference that an increasing water level trend had been observed at Angat Dam over the past two to three days.