Rainy weather expected in parts of the Philippines as easterlies persist

In the Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi, cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected. Some of the rains may become heavy at times, which could lead to flash floods or landslides, especially in low-lying areas and places near hills and mountains.

The Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao may also have cloudy skies with occasional rain showers or thunderstorms. While rain may not fall all day, strong thunderstorms can still bring sudden heavy rain that may cause flooding in some areas.

For Metro Manila and the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. These are likely caused by local heat and moisture building up during the day, especially in the afternoon or evening.

Wind conditions will be light to moderate across most parts of Luzon and the rest of the country. Seas will also remain slight to moderate, which means conditions are generally safe for small to medium boats, but caution is still advised during sudden changes in weather.

Temperatures in the past 24 hours reached a low of 26.2°C early in the morning and a high of 32.5°C before midday. Humidity levels remained high, making the weather feel warm and humid in many areas.

Authorities are reminding the public to stay alert for sudden rain and thunderstorms, especially in areas that are prone to flooding and landslides.