Meanwhile, the towns of Casiguran, Dilasag, and Dinalungan are experiencing light to sometimes heavy rainfall that will continue within two to three hours, and would affect nearby areas.

PAGASA has urged the public, especially residents in low-lying areas, living on the riverside, and mountainous communities to be vigilant for possible flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and rockslides.

The local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (DRRMOs) were tasked to monitor the weather condition and conduct preparation to ensure the safety of the residents.

PAGASA advised the public to wait for further weather advisories and follow the advice of local government units and authorities while Tropical Depression Luis currently affects the province.