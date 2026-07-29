The reservoir water level (RWL) of Angat Dam dropped by 0.06 meters, from 150.91 meters on Tuesday to 150.85 meters on Wednesday.

La Mesa Dam also recorded a 0.07-meter decrease, from 79.26 meters to 79.19 meters.

Caliraya Dam declined by 0.05 meters, from 287.01 meters to 286.96 meters, while Magat Dam fell by 0.03 meters, from 161.05 meters to 161.02 meters.

Meanwhile, Binga Dam posted the largest decline among the monitored dams, with its reservoir water level dropping by 0.50 meters, from 570.82 meters to 570.32 meters.

According to the state weather bureau, the normal high-water level for Angat Dam (NHWL) is 210 meters, far from its current reservoir level of 150.85 meters.

Angat Dam, however, is part of the Angat-Ipo-La Mesa water system, which supplies about 90 percent of the potable and domestic water needs of Metro Manila and nearby areas.