The Angat Dam, known for supplying waters in Metro Manila, has reached 3.48 meters increase from 150.85 meters Reservoir Water Level (RWL) on Wednesday [July 29] to 154.33 meters on Thursday [July 30].

Meanwhile, nearly one meter increase was observed in Ipo Dam with 0.40 meters rise from 99.60 meters to 100 meters.

La Mesa Dam, which followed the Angat-Ipo-La Mesa water system, recorded 79.25 meters RWL from the previous 79.19 meters, rising only 0.06 meter in its water level.

The state weather bureau also observed water level increase in other dams including Binga Dam with 0.36-meter rise from 570.32 to 570.68 meters and Pantabangan Dam with 0.22-meter increase from 175.98 to 176.20 meters.

Water levels, however, in the Ambuklao, Magat and Caliraya Dams earned 0.08-meter increase while the San Roque Dam only recorded a decrease in water level with 0.02 meter among all the monitored dams nationwide.