Jose Mari Chan clears air on royalty comments

“I feel frustrated, but more so, I feel frustrated for the young singer-songwriters in this country. What is the future that they can look forward to?” Chan said.

“If they don’t have money, where can they get their income from? How can they support their families? They have to look for other jobs. How frustrating, no?” he added.

Chan previously clarified that his earlier remarks about no longer receiving royalty checks referred specifically to earnings from the sale of physical albums such as CDs, cassette tapes, and vinyl records—formats that have largely disappeared with the rise of digital streaming.

Despite changes in the music industry, the 81-year-old icon said the affection listeners have shown his songs over the decades is far more meaningful than any financial reward.

“Because the joy comes from people liking my songs and making my songs a part of their lives. That’s more than any check that I can receive,” he shared.

“Music is God’s gift to me. And the joy that I give to people, that’s more than any amount of check that I can have,” he added.

Retirement, meanwhile, is not something Chan is thinking about. He said he plans to continue performing for as long as audiences continue to embrace his music.

“I don’t know. I think for as long as the audience is there, I’m happy to sing for them. God willing,” he said.

“Because music is God’s gift to me. And expressing my songs and giving joy to people, that’s my gift back to God,” Chan added.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to hear the beloved singer perform live when he returns to the stage for Afterglow: Seasons of the Heart on July 11 at the Philippine International Convention Center. The concert will feature Chan’s timeless love songs alongside beloved OPM classics that have defined his decades-long career.

Sharing the spotlight with the music icon are Kolette Madelo, Lyka Estrella, JM Dela Cerna, and Marielle Montellano, representing a new generation of Filipino performers.

Produced by QR Events, Afterglow: Seasons of the Heart promises an evening of timeless melodies, cherished memories, and heartfelt performances that celebrate the enduring legacy of one of the Philippines’ most treasured musical icons.