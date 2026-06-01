Maki turns heartbreak into art with new song

“For me, yellow and pink represent the most intense love I’ve ever experienced,” Maki shared. “I wanted the two songs to exist in the same world.”

The artist revealed that he had long envisioned a counterpart to “Dilaw,” whose music video left audiences with lingering questions and an unresolved ending.

“My music videos don’t usually have happy endings. There’s always a question left unanswered,” he said. “I pieced together the first idea I had when I created ‘Dilaw’.”

Although “Habangbuhay Pansamantala” sounds bright and uplifting, Maki explained that its message comes from a much more painful place.

“‘Habangbuhay Pansamantala’ is actually a sad song,” he said. “It’s a sad song dressed as a happy song.”

According to Maki, the track explores the feeling of being temporary in someone else’s life — an emotion he admits has followed him since childhood.

“I think we all have a ‘habangbuhay pansamantala’ moment,” he reflected. “Feels like you’re always the second option, always left on the back burner.”

The song became even more personal after he experienced a fresh wave of heartbreak while trying to rebuild himself emotionally.

“You build yourself from scratch again after relearning how to love, tapos may realization ulit na parang kapalit-palit ka lang (and then you realize once again that you’re easily replaceable),” he shared.

Despite the pain behind the song, Maki said it ultimately carries a message about embracing life’s fleeting moments.

“There’s no forever in everything. Whatever experience you’re having right now, enjoy it,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Beyond the music itself, Maki also highlighted the creative friendships that helped bring his vision to life. He tapped BINI member Maloi Ricalde for “Dilaw” and SB19’s Justin De Dios for “Habangbuhay Pansamantala,” both artists he deeply admires.

“I’m a big fan of P-pop,” he said. “I want to support my friends, and I believe P-pop has become a huge part of OPM’s rise.”

Speaking about Justin, Maki praised the SB19 member’s artistic instincts.

“Justin is a very, very intelligent creative. We understand each other completely,” he said. “He’s extremely professional and very easy to work with.”

As Maki prepares for the international stops of his Kolorcoaster Tour, including performances in Singapore and Indonesia, he remains grateful for the growing global recognition of Filipino music.

“I’ve always waited for that day when we can finally say that OPM has gone international,” he said. “And this is the day. This is the era.”

For the singer-songwriter, the success of OPM is proof that Filipino stories, emotions and experiences can resonate far beyond the country’s borders.

“We’re very rich in culture. We’re very loving,” he said. “We just need the platform and the support from everyone.”

As he continues to write songs rooted in vulnerability and truth, Maki hopes listeners will find comfort in the stories he tells — even the painful ones.