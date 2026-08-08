The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) reported Saturday that it recorded seven convictions in July involving seven individuals who committed various cyber-enabled offenses.

The convictions included four cases involving violations of Republic Act No. 12010, or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA), in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Other convictions involved a case of grave threats under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Section 6 of RA 10175; a case involving violations of Republic Act No. 11934, or the SIM Registration Act, in relation to AFASA and the Cybercrime Prevention Act; and a case involving two counts of violations of Republic Act No. 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.