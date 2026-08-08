The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) reported Saturday that it recorded seven convictions in July involving seven individuals who committed various cyber-enabled offenses.
The convictions included four cases involving violations of Republic Act No. 12010, or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA), in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.
Other convictions involved a case of grave threats under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Section 6 of RA 10175; a case involving violations of Republic Act No. 11934, or the SIM Registration Act, in relation to AFASA and the Cybercrime Prevention Act; and a case involving two counts of violations of Republic Act No. 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.
PNP-ACG Director P/Maj. Gen. Wilson Asueta said the convictions resulted from thorough investigations, case build-up, digital forensic examinations, cyber patrolling and constant coordination between the PNP-ACG and the prosecution panel for the courts’ appreciation and final decisions on the cases filed before them.
Asueta said the campaign against cybercrime is also being carried out under the guidance of PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., who ordered the intensified, speedy and effective handling of cybercrime cases under existing cyberspace laws.
Asueta emphasized that the convictions demonstrate the PNP-ACG’s commitment to pursuing justice and holding cybercrime violators accountable.
“Ang mga kumbiksiyong ito ay patunay ng ating matatag na kampanya laban sa cybercrime. Patuloy naming hinihikayat ang publiko na agad iulat ang anumang uri ng cybercrime upang mapanagot ang mga lumalabag sa batas at mapanatiling ligtas ang cyberspace,” Asueta said.