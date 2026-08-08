The Department of National Defense (DND) on Saturday firmly rejected China’s demand for the Philippines to abandon its position and initiatives regarding Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), maintaining that the shoal is an integral part of Philippine territory.

“The Department of National Defense rejects the Chinese Ministry of National Defense’s call to abandon the Philippines’ initiatives and position regarding Bajo de Masinloc (BDM) and its patently false characterizations of lawful Philippine actions within Philippine territory and maritime areas,” the DND statement sent to the Daily Tribune read.

China’s Ministry of National Defense on Friday urged the Philippines to “immediately stop its illegitimate acts” regarding BDM.

The DND maintained that the Philippines exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction over Bajo de Masinloc under international law and the 2016 Arbitral Award.