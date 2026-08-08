The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Saturday that it is ready to dispatch more than 5 million prepositioned family food packs (FFPs) as a new weather disturbance continues to affect the country.

“DSWD remains ready for whatever effects the tropical depression spotted outside the PAR may bring,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

“In fact, we have more than 5 million FFPs prepositioned in various parts of the country,” she added.