CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Central Luzon police tracked down and arrested a fatal shooting suspect less than a day after the incident in Pasay City, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported.
The joint operation was led by the Regional Special Operations Group–Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3), in coordination with the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 3, Pampanga Police Provincial Office–Provincial Intelligence Unit and Mabalacat City Police Station.
The suspect was apprehended at around 6 p.m. on 6 August at the Partas Bus Terminal in Pasay City.
The operation followed the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old resident along Roxas Street, Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City, at around 7:50 p.m. on 5 August.
The victim was rushed to a hospital after being shot outside his residence but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Initial reports said the gunman immediately fled on a motorcycle.
Investigators conducted intelligence gathering, reviewed CCTV footage, coordinated with other agencies and carried out targeted tracking operations that led to the suspect’s location despite the distance.
PRO3 Regional Director PBGen. Jess B. Mendez commended the teams for their swift response and coordination.
“At PRO3, our duty does not end after responding to an incident. We remain focused and pursue relentlessly until those responsible are held accountable. I commend our units for acting swiftly, coordinating efficiently, and dedicating themselves to bringing lawbreakers to justice — this is the service every citizen deserves,” Mendez said.
The suspect is now in police custody and faces appropriate criminal charges.
Mendez reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-driven operations and stronger coordination, assuring the public that PRO3 will continue working to bring offenders before the courts and uphold the PNP’s mandate of effective and reliable public safety.