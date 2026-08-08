CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Central Luzon police tracked down and arrested a fatal shooting suspect less than a day after the incident in Pasay City, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported.

The joint operation was led by the Regional Special Operations Group–Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3), in coordination with the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 3, Pampanga Police Provincial Office–Provincial Intelligence Unit and Mabalacat City Police Station.

The suspect was apprehended at around 6 p.m. on 6 August at the Partas Bus Terminal in Pasay City.