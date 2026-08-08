The Department of Justice on Saturday said the United States' request to extradite detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy may be decided within the year.
Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the department’s Office of the Chief State Counsel is currently reviewing the US request.
Asked whether the request may be decided within the year, Vasquez replied: “I think so.”
"The process now to what we call DOJ assessment or evaluation, maybe one week, three weeks, most likely; At most, one month. Then, when filed hearings will be held in court, regional trial court," he explained.
Vasquez, citing the Philippines-US extradition treaty, said there are two options on handling the cases of Quiboloy should the request be approved: suspend the implementation of the extradition pending resolution of the local court or temporarily surrender the accused to be tried in the US.
He said what is important is they will look what are the conditions that would be included in the exercise of the second option of temporary surrender to the US for the trial of the cases there.
If the decision is not in his favor, Quiboloy may appeal it up to the Supreme Court, said Vasquez.
The religious leader has been in detention in Pasig City Jail for qualified human trafficking and sexual abuse. He is also wanted in the US for sex trafficking and visa fraud, among other cases.