

The Department of Justice on Saturday said the United States' request to extradite detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy may be decided within the year.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the department’s Office of the Chief State Counsel is currently reviewing the US request.

Asked whether the request may be decided within the year, Vasquez replied: “I think so.”

"The process now to what we call DOJ assessment or evaluation, maybe one week, three weeks, most likely; At most, one month. Then, when filed hearings will be held in court, regional trial court," he explained.