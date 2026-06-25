CitySavings supports over 240 schools through Brigada Eskwela

The bank supported the 2026 Brigada Eskwela national kickoff on 1 June at Cabadbaran City National High School in Agusan del Norte, where CitySavings President and Chief Executive Officer Manuel G. Santiago Jr. joined Education Secretary Sonny Angara for the signing of a memorandum of understanding and ceremonial turnover of donations.

"At City Savings Bank, our mission has always been rooted in the welfare of public servants and their families. Teachers are at the heart of what we do, and supporting the schools where they dedicate their lives is not just a corporate responsibility; it is a deeply personal one," Santiago said.

"Brigada Eskwela is an opportunity for us to give back in a tangible, hands-on way," he added.

CitySavings has supported DepEd's Brigada Eskwela since 2008, with employee volunteerism driving initiatives across its nationwide branch network.

The bank was also recognized by DepEd during a partners' appreciation ceremony on 8 May in Mandaluyong City for its efforts to support quality education.

Beyond school repairs and beautification, CitySavings also backed AuroraPH, Aboitiz Foundation's flagship education and connectivity program that aims to support 300 off-grid and last-mile schools across the country with solar power, internet systems, digital learning tools and capacity building.

As part of the initiative, Aboitiz Foundation provided solar power and internet connectivity to Ansili Elementary School in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, a last-mile school serving the Mamanwa Indigenous Peoples community.

CitySavings complemented the effort by donating brand-new flat-screen televisions to the school to support digital learning for teachers and students.

The bank said it remains committed to supporting education, financial inclusion and community engagement as part of its work to create lasting impact in communities where it operates.