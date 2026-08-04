“These economic conditions coincide with the country's recent status upgrade to the upper-middle income country classification, reflecting cumulative macroeconomic progress rather than current and immediate improvements in household living conditions,” the firm said.

“Over time, this status could factor into future assessments of the domestic investment climate, but not in the immediate term.”

The World Bank's latest income assessment showed that the Philippines' gross national income (GNI) per capita reached $4,850 in 2025, surpassing the $4,636 threshold for upper-middle-income economies.

While the upgrade is expected to improve investor confidence, strengthen the country's credit standing and open the door to larger private investments, some economists have argued that GNI per capita is an average income measure and does not accurately reflect how income is distributed across the population.

Data from the World Inequality Database showed that in 2024, the top 10 percent of income earners accounted for 45.4 percent of total income, while the bottom 50 percent accounted for just 14.3 percent.

“We acknowledge that income disparities persist, and many continue to face economic difficulties. Our priority is to ensure that growth becomes more inclusive and that its benefits reach all Filipinos,” Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a statement following the announcement.

The country's economic managers recently lowered their 2026 GDP growth target to 3.5 to 4.5 percent from the previous 5 to 6 percent range, citing the national energy emergency and the lingering effects of the flood control scandal. PSA Intelligence forecast that second-quarter GDP growth could slow further to as low as 1.42 percent, citing similar headwinds.

Meanwhile, in its most recent Philippines Economic Update, the World Bank described the country's UMIC upgrade as “a milestone, not a destination.”

“Converting good rules into effective delivery, deepening reforms, and sustaining investment will help the Philippines accelerate growth beyond this milestone,” the World Bank said.

“Stronger education, health, nutrition, and skills systems enable workers to move into the higher-productivity jobs the next stage of development requires. Continued infrastructure investment, deeper trade and investment openness, and reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy remain key priorities.”