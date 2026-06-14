Aboitiz Foundation strengthens partnership with DepEd to expand access to quality education

The event also marked the ceremonial turnover of four schools connected to renewable energy and satellite internet through AuroraPH, Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship education initiative that addresses one of the country’s most persistent education challenges: limited access to reliable electricity and internet connectivity in geographically isolated and disadvantaged schools.

Aboitiz Foundation also participated in the Region VI Brigada Eskwela kickoff at Maayon National High School in Western Visayas, which was highlighted by the turnover of AuroraPH projects benefiting four schools in Tapaz through the support of Okada Foundation.

In CARAGA, Aboitiz Foundation participated in the Brigada Eskwela kickoff in Surigao City, followed by the turnover of an AuroraPH project at Sumilom Elementary School in Barangay Lipata, a remote island community. The event also featured representatives from DepEd and the local government of Surigao City.

In Metro Manila, Aboitiz Future Leaders scholars and volunteers from Aboitiz Foundation helped transform learning spaces at Krus na Ligas Elementary School in Quezon City through classroom improvements, armchair repainting, and the conversion of an unused storage room into a reading corner.