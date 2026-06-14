Aboitiz Foundation strengthens partnership with DepEd to expand access to quality education

Aboitiz Foundation continues to strengthen its longstanding partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) as it supports efforts to expand educational opportunities and create better learning environments for Filipino students.
In Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Aboitiz Foundation worked alongside volunteers from DepEd-MIMAROPA at Tagburos Elementary School through Brigada Eskwela, DepEd’s annual nationwide initiative that mobilizes communities, local governments, educators, parents and private sector partners to prepare schools for the opening of classes.
The event also marked the ceremonial turnover of four schools connected to renewable energy and satellite internet through AuroraPH, Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship education initiative that addresses one of the country’s most persistent education challenges: limited access to reliable electricity and internet connectivity in geographically isolated and disadvantaged schools.
Aboitiz Foundation also participated in the Region VI Brigada Eskwela kickoff at Maayon National High School in Western Visayas, which was highlighted by the turnover of AuroraPH projects benefiting four schools in Tapaz through the support of Okada Foundation.
In CARAGA, Aboitiz Foundation participated in the Brigada Eskwela kickoff in Surigao City, followed by the turnover of an AuroraPH project at Sumilom Elementary School in Barangay Lipata, a remote island community. The event also featured representatives from DepEd and the local government of Surigao City.
In Metro Manila, Aboitiz Future Leaders scholars and volunteers from Aboitiz Foundation helped transform learning spaces at Krus na Ligas Elementary School in Quezon City through classroom improvements, armchair repainting, and the conversion of an unused storage room into a reading corner.
These initiatives reflect a shared belief that improving education requires collective action and sustained collaboration among government, communities, and the private sector.
For more than 25 years, Aboitiz Foundation has partnered with DepEd to help improve learning outcomes, expand access to opportunities, and strengthen the conditions that enable students to thrive. This enduring commitment was recently recognized by DepEd, which honored the Foundation for its dedicated contribution to advancing quality education across the country.
In its citation, DepEd recognized Aboitiz Foundation’s steadfast support and collaboration, noting that its contributions have significantly empowered learners, educators, and communities while advancing the agency’s mission of providing accessible and quality education for all.
Beyond Brigada Eskwela, Aboitiz Foundation continues to support DepEd through AuroraPH. By bringing solar power and connectivity to last-mile schools, AuroraPH enables students and teachers to access digital learning resources, strengthens educational delivery, and expands opportunities for communities that have long remained disconnected from essential services.
The program also demonstrates how schools can serve as hubs for community development. In several AuroraPH sites, connectivity has enabled access to government services, including birth registration and other critical interventions that help communities participate more fully in social, economic, and civic life.
With 84 schools in the pipeline for energization and connectivity and a long-term goal of reaching 300 schools nationwide, AuroraPH continues to support DepEd’s efforts to ensure that no learner is left behind because of geography.