City Savings Bank empowers students, teachers

With public school teachers as its primary clientele, education is close to the heart of City Savings Bank, a subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines and part of the Aboitiz Group of companies. The 60-year-old bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program focuses on empowering students and teachers by building new schools, rehabilitating existing ones, donating equipment and giving learning materials and school supplies.

City Savings also supports CSR projects of other Aboitiz units, synchronizing its outreach activities with the bank’s. Last 23 May, it donated a smart TV, water tanks and school supplies to the Dinagat Elementary School (DES) when Aboitiz Foundation formally turned over a solar power system and satellite Internet equipment to the Department of Education last-mile school (LMS) as part of its flagship AuroraPH program.

City Savings volunteers are always part of the foundation’s AuroraPH outreach project in LMS.