The turnover ceremony was attended by OFI President James Lorenzana, Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo, local officials, and healthcare leaders.

According to OFI, the donation aims to improve hospital capacity, enhance primary healthcare services, and bring essential medical care closer to communities.

The City Health Offices and Our Lady of Lourdes Infirmary received laboratory analyzers, portable X-ray units, ECG machines, microscopes, sterilizers, centrifuges, and other equipment for primary care and diagnostics.

Meanwhile, Naga City General Hospital was equipped with advanced medical devices, including a tissue processor, 2D echocardiography system, anesthesia machine, arterial blood gas analyzer, centralized fetal monitor, infusion pumps, and other specialized equipment.

The mobile clinic will expand healthcare access in underserved communities, while the garbage truck compactor is expected to strengthen sanitation and public health efforts.

"A strong public health system begins with giving healthcare professionals the resources they need to care for their communities," Lorenzana said.

Robredo welcomed the partnership, saying the additional resources would help healthcare workers provide better services to more residents across the city.