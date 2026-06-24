Isabela shines as all its cities and towns contribute to perfect fiscal audit

Said assessment evaluates local government units on financial accountability, transparency, proper allocation of public funds, and compliance with official disclosure requirements. According to the audit results, all 38 local government units (LGUs) of the province satisfied the criteria.

Isabela Governor Rodito Albano stated that the result is a reflection of the continuous collective efforts of local officials and personnel to implement stable financial management practices. He noted that maintaining these standards is essential for preserving public trust through transparent governance.

The assessment outcome follows previous governance recognitions for the province. Isabela has previously received the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the department in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024 for its performance in financial administration, disaster readiness, and public service delivery.