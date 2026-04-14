Iloilo earns 5-star rating for energy efficiency compliance

ILOILO CITY — The Iloilo Provincial Capitol Complex has achieved a perfect 5-Star rating for its compliance with the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP), underscoring its strong commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable governance.
The recognition, anchored on Republic Act No. 11285 or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, followed a random spot check conducted on 13 April 2026, by the Department of Energy (DOE) Visayas Field Office. The inspection was led by Lourdes Arciaga of the Energy Resource Development and Utilization Division.
The assessment evaluated the provincial government’s adherence to Memorandum Circular No. 114 and Executive Order No. 110, issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to address the national fuel crisis.
During the inspection, the DOE highlighted several best practices of the Iloilo provincial government in implementing the GEMP. These included the establishment of an Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) Desk with designated focal persons and coordinators, regular driver trainings, and the adoption of a four-day workweek. The province also promotes carpooling, prioritizes essential travel, and has procured the Phase II 100-kilowatt Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System.
In support of national directives, Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. issued Executive Order No. 34, which enforces energy and fuel conservation protocols across the province. This was further strengthened by Executive Order No. 34-A, mandating energy efficiency in the residential, commercial, industrial, and transport sectors.
The spot check was facilitated by the Provincial Government Environment and Natural Resources Office–Energy Efficiency and Conservation Desk, headed by Atty. Cesar Emmanuelle Buyco Jr., who also serves as the Provincial Energy Efficiency and Conservation Officer. He was assisted by EEC Focal Person Rey Victor Garin, along with Ayesha Belle Patches, Michaella Rose Garcia, and Leiden Lyka Anonoy.
Supporting the initiative were personnel from the General Services Office, Provincial Engineer’s Office, and designated EEC coordinators, who played key roles in gathering fuel consumption data and implementing austerity measures throughout the Capitol Complex.
The achievement highlights the Iloilo provincial government’s proactive response to the energy crisis and its continuing efforts to promote responsible energy use and environmental sustainability.