Iloilo earns 5-star rating for energy efficiency compliance

In support of national directives, Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. issued Executive Order No. 34, which enforces energy and fuel conservation protocols across the province. This was further strengthened by Executive Order No. 34-A, mandating energy efficiency in the residential, commercial, industrial, and transport sectors.

The spot check was facilitated by the Provincial Government Environment and Natural Resources Office–Energy Efficiency and Conservation Desk, headed by Atty. Cesar Emmanuelle Buyco Jr., who also serves as the Provincial Energy Efficiency and Conservation Officer. He was assisted by EEC Focal Person Rey Victor Garin, along with Ayesha Belle Patches, Michaella Rose Garcia, and Leiden Lyka Anonoy.

Supporting the initiative were personnel from the General Services Office, Provincial Engineer’s Office, and designated EEC coordinators, who played key roles in gathering fuel consumption data and implementing austerity measures throughout the Capitol Complex.

The achievement highlights the Iloilo provincial government’s proactive response to the energy crisis and its continuing efforts to promote responsible energy use and environmental sustainability.