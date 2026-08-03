Ayala Land received its Sustainability Yearbook certificate from Michael Taschner, global head of Sustainability Services at S&P Global, in recognition of the company's performance in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The company earned a CSA score of 68 out of 100, securing its place among the world's sustainability leaders in the Real Estate Management and Development industry.

Ayala Land also maintained a BBB rating from MSCI ESG Ratings, received B ratings from CDP for both Climate Change and Water Security, and was recognized as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader. It also earned a Low Risk Rating from Morningstar Sustainalytics.

The company said it remains committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and has accelerated its transition to renewable energy, with 98 percent of its commercial properties now powered by renewable energy or supported by renewable energy certificates.

Ayala Land has installed more than 15 megawatts of solar capacity across its malls and plans to increase this to 34 megawatts by 2027.

The company also reported that 62 properties across its portfolio have earned LEED, EDGE or WELL certifications, reflecting its efforts to improve energy efficiency, water conservation, climate resilience and occupant well-being.

Ayala Land said it continues to integrate sustainability into its business strategy, viewing ESG as a key driver of long-term resilience, innovation and value creation.