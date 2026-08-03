The Department of Energy (DOE) is set to release the terms of reference for its sixth Green Energy Auction (GEA-6) in the coming weeks, paving the way for the auction of 160 megawatts (MW) of biomass projects that will add more renewable baseload capacity to the country’s power supply.

Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevarra said on Monday that GEA-6 will offer 40 MW of biomass cogeneration capacity and 120 MW of standalone biomass projects, with winning developers expected to deliver power between July 2027 and December 2030.

“This is one of only two renewable energy technologies that can be used for baseload power. Our target is 40 megawatts for cogeneration and 120 megawatts for standalone projects.