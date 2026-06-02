Rice distribution in Isabela benefits 158 thousand residents

Said program also covered transport drivers, fisherfolk, tobacco farmers, solo parents, former rebels, and provincial scholars. Most of the beneficiaries are now now receiving 10 kilograms of rice per month to help offset household expenses.

According to Albano, the program functions as both social assistance and economic support. The rice distributed through the initiative is sourced directly from Isabela farmers, which provides them with a reliable market and supports agricultural production in the province. He stated that by linking local rice production with food assistance, the province has been able to stabilize food security while creating economic opportunities for agricultural communities.

The provincial rice distribution program is being seen by the national government to create similar rice assistance models for other local government units to address food costs and support rural development.