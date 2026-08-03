“The riders who will be affected by the cap are not just numbers. They are fathers, mothers, and breadwinners who rely on motorcycle taxi work to support their families,” said Renato Embiado, chairman of the Nexus Riders Alliance.

According to the group, riders are concerned that limits on the number of riders each platform can accept could leave many unable to continue working despite holding provisional authority.

“Our question is simple: if the number of riders that a platform can accept is limited, where will those who are left out of the allocation go? If the LTFRB approves more provisional authorities, how will riders earn a living if there are no platforms that can take them in? This is the biggest concern among riders today,” Embiado said.

The alliance also urged regulators to reconsider the proposed ban on multi-apping, saying allowing riders to accept bookings from multiple platforms helps stabilize earnings during periods of weak demand.

Banning multi-apping could reduce riders' ability to respond to changing demand and traffic conditions, potentially affecting the reliability of motorcycle taxi services, the group added.

“We are not against regulation. What we are asking for are policies crafted with the participation of riders—not policies where we are only heard after they have already been issued and implemented,” Embiado said.