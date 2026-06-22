LPA monitored following typhoon Francisco - PAGASA

“As of 2:00 PM, 22 June 2026, the Typhoon "FRANCISCO" with international name "MEKKHALA" is being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).”

“Meanwhile, a Low Pressure area (LPA 06c) is being monitored within the Philippine monitoring domain (TCID) and has a MEDIUM potential of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours,” PAGASA announced Monday.

The state weather bureau assured that it is continuously monitoring Typhoon Francisco and the monitored low-pressure area.

“At present, it already has a medium chance to become a full typhoon,” Duty Weather Forecaster Charmagne Varilla said during the 11:30 AM PAGASA press conference.

“And we are not ruling out the possibility that it will enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility based on our Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential,” the weather reporter added.