Typhoon ‘Francisco’ seen

Tropical storm “Francisco” intensified into a typhoon shortly after entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Sunday, according to the state weather bureau.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its bulletin that “Francisco” reached typhoon status just past noon.
However, meteorologists noted the storm is currently unlikely to cause any immediate weather disturbances on land.
The weather agency said Wind Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan, the Babuyan Islands and Batanes on Monday, 22 June.
Based on its forecast track, Francisco is expected to reach its peak intensity on Tuesday and exit the Philippine tracking area on June 26. Forecasters do not expect the storm to make landfall.
Aside from the typhoon, PAGASA is monitoring a low-pressure area outside the country’s area of responsibility that has the potential to develop into a tropical depression.
The weather bureau noted that June typically marks the start of the rainy season in the Philippines, a period that generally lasts until November.