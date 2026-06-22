(June 22 2026) Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA weather forecaster Charmagne Varilla, show the projected track of Typhoon Francisco (international name: Mekkhala) and the new LPA outside the PAR during a press conference on Monday June 22, 2026. The center of the eye of Typhoon FRANCISCO was estimated based on all available data at 620 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.5°N, 127.6°E). Intensity Maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 190 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa. Present Movement West northwestward at 15 km/h Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 420 km. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(June 22 2026) Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA weather forecaster Charmagne Varilla, show the projected track of Typhoon Francisco (international name: Mekkhala) and the new LPA outside the PAR during a press conference on Monday June 22, 2026. The center of the eye of Typhoon FRANCISCO was estimated based on all available data at 620 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.5°N, 127.6°E). Intensity Maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 190 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa. Present Movement West northwestward at 15 km/h Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 420 km. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 22 2026) Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA weather forecaster Charmagne Varilla, show the projected track of Typhoon Francisco (international name: Mekkhala) and the new LPA outside the PAR during a press conference on Monday June 22, 2026. The center of the eye of Typhoon FRANCISCO was estimated based on all available data at 620 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.5°N, 127.6°E). Intensity Maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 190 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa. Present Movement West northwestward at 15 km/h Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 420 km. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (June 22 2026) Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA weather forecaster Charmagne Varilla, show the projected track of Typhoon Francisco (international name: Mekkhala) and the new LPA outside the PAR during a press conference on Monday June 22, 2026. The center of the eye of Typhoon FRANCISCO was estimated based on all available data at 620 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.5°N, 127.6°E). Intensity Maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 190 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa. Present Movement West northwestward at 15 km/h Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 420 km. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (June 22 2026) Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA weather forecaster Charmagne Varilla, show the projected track of Typhoon Francisco (international name: Mekkhala) and the new LPA outside the PAR during a press conference on Monday June 22, 2026. The center of the eye of Typhoon FRANCISCO was estimated based on all available data at 620 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.5°N, 127.6°E). Intensity Maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 190 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa. Present Movement West northwestward at 15 km/h Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 420 km. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 22 2026) Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA weather forecaster Charmagne Varilla, show the projected track of Typhoon Francisco (international name: Mekkhala) and the new LPA outside the PAR during a press conference on Monday June 22, 2026. The center of the eye of Typhoon FRANCISCO was estimated based on all available data at 620 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.5°N, 127.6°E). Intensity Maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 190 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa. Present Movement West northwestward at 15 km/h Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 420 km. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR