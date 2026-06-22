BINI, Juan Karlos, and Vice Ganda lead early wins at the 17th Star Awards for Music

Juan Karlos also emerged as one of the early winners, earning Male Acoustic Artist of the Year honors for his emotional track “Tanga Mo Juan.” The acclaimed performer is still in the running for several other prestigious awards that will be announced during the main ceremony.

Adding color to the winners’ circle is Vice Ganda, who captured the Christmas Song of the Year award for “Rainbow Christmas,” a festive anthem that resonated with listeners during the holiday season.

The upcoming awards night will also showcase a lineup of performances and tributes celebrating Filipino music. Young artists Jayda Avanzado, Dylan Menor, Jarren Garcia, and Marthena Jickain are set to make their hosting debut for the event, while Jarren will join Sam Concepcion in the opening production number.

Special tribute performances are likewise planned for this year’s distinguished honorees. Veteran performers Ima Castro, JV Decena, and Chad Borja will salute Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Celeste Legaspi and Mon del Rosario, while pioneering rap group Salbakuta will honor Andrew E. for his lasting contributions to the industry.

The Rainmakers, who are marking five decades in music, will receive the prestigious recognition as Mga Natatanging Alagad ng Musikang Pilipino and will also deliver a special performance. Meanwhile, Jojo Mendrez and Moira Dela Torre are expected to add more star power to the evening through special musical numbers.

The 17th Star Awards for Music will take place on June 25 at Teatrino Greenhills in San Juan City, bringing together artists, industry leaders, and music fans for a night dedicated to celebrating excellence in Original Pilipino Music.

Partial List of Winners

Rock Artist of the Year – Sponge Cola (“Tatlong Buwan”)

Female R&B Artist of the Year – Zéla (“Pogi Boy”)

Male R&B Artist of the Year – Kris Lawrence (“Within”)

Female Acoustic Artist of the Year – Angela Ken (“Kulimlim”)

Male Acoustic Artist of the Year – Juan Karlos (“Tanga Mo Juan”)

Collaboration of the Year – “Hanggang Dulo” (Jos Garcia x Nolo Lopez) and “Palagi” (TJ Monterde x KZ Tandingan)

Rap Album of the Year – Shanti Dope (“Drugs”)

Rap Artist of the Year – Illest Morena (“Morenita”)

New Female Group Artist of the Year – PIX!E (“Iced Coffee”)

New Male Group Artist of the Year – Five Fingers (“Lakas Mo”)

Dance Recording of the Year – Bilib (“Say Whatcha Wanna Say”) and BINI (“Salamin Salamin”)

Revival Recording of the Year – Khel Pangilinan (“Ipagpatawad Mo”)

Inspirational Song of the Year – “Pagmamahal sa Tinubuang Lupa” and “Ningas ng Pag-asa”

Christmas Song of the Year – Vice Ganda (“Rainbow Christmas”)

Special Awards