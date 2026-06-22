BINI, Juan Karlos, and Vice Ganda lead early wins at the 17th Star Awards for Music

The excitement is building ahead of the 17th Star Awards for Music as organizers revealed the first batch of winners, highlighting some of the biggest names in the Philippine music scene. Among those already securing trophies are the chart-topping girl group BINI, singer-songwriter Juan Karlos, and multimedia star Vice Ganda.
BINI added another milestone to their remarkable run after winning Dance Recording of the Year for their smash hit “Salamin Salamin.” The award was shared with rising P-Pop act Bilib for their energetic single “Say Whatcha Wanna Say.” The Nation’s Girl Group remains one of the most talked-about contenders this year, with additional nominations in major categories including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Duo/Group Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Pop Album of the Year.
Juan Karlos also emerged as one of the early winners, earning Male Acoustic Artist of the Year honors for his emotional track “Tanga Mo Juan.” The acclaimed performer is still in the running for several other prestigious awards that will be announced during the main ceremony.
Adding color to the winners’ circle is Vice Ganda, who captured the Christmas Song of the Year award for “Rainbow Christmas,” a festive anthem that resonated with listeners during the holiday season.
The upcoming awards night will also showcase a lineup of performances and tributes celebrating Filipino music. Young artists Jayda Avanzado, Dylan Menor, Jarren Garcia, and Marthena Jickain are set to make their hosting debut for the event, while Jarren will join Sam Concepcion in the opening production number.
Special tribute performances are likewise planned for this year’s distinguished honorees. Veteran performers Ima Castro, JV Decena, and Chad Borja will salute Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Celeste Legaspi and Mon del Rosario, while pioneering rap group Salbakuta will honor Andrew E. for his lasting contributions to the industry.
The Rainmakers, who are marking five decades in music, will receive the prestigious recognition as Mga Natatanging Alagad ng Musikang Pilipino and will also deliver a special performance. Meanwhile, Jojo Mendrez and Moira Dela Torre are expected to add more star power to the evening through special musical numbers.
The 17th Star Awards for Music will take place on June 25 at Teatrino Greenhills in San Juan City, bringing together artists, industry leaders, and music fans for a night dedicated to celebrating excellence in Original Pilipino Music.
Partial List of Winners
Rock Artist of the Year – Sponge Cola (“Tatlong Buwan”)
Female R&B Artist of the Year – Zéla (“Pogi Boy”)
Male R&B Artist of the Year – Kris Lawrence (“Within”)
Female Acoustic Artist of the Year – Angela Ken (“Kulimlim”)
Male Acoustic Artist of the Year – Juan Karlos (“Tanga Mo Juan”)
Collaboration of the Year – “Hanggang Dulo” (Jos Garcia x Nolo Lopez) and “Palagi” (TJ Monterde x KZ Tandingan)
Rap Album of the Year – Shanti Dope (“Drugs”)
Rap Artist of the Year – Illest Morena (“Morenita”)
New Female Group Artist of the Year – PIX!E (“Iced Coffee”)
New Male Group Artist of the Year – Five Fingers (“Lakas Mo”)
Dance Recording of the Year – Bilib (“Say Whatcha Wanna Say”) and BINI (“Salamin Salamin”)
Revival Recording of the Year – Khel Pangilinan (“Ipagpatawad Mo”)
Inspirational Song of the Year – “Pagmamahal sa Tinubuang Lupa” and “Ningas ng Pag-asa”
Christmas Song of the Year – Vice Ganda (“Rainbow Christmas”)
Special Awards
Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award – Celeste Legaspi
Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award – Andrew E.
Parangal Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award – Mon del Rosario
Mga Natatanging Alagad ng Musikang Pilipino – Rainmakers