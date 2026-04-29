BINI to receive Global Force Award at Billboard Women in Music

The ceremony will be held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, with Keke Palmer hosting the event.

BINI’s inclusion reflects its growing presence beyond the Philippines, driven by consistent releases, a strong international fanbase and major performances that have placed the group on the global stage.

Also receiving the Global Force Award is The Beaches, alongside other honorees such as Kehlani (Impact Award), Laufey(Innovator Award), Mariah the Scientist (Rising Star Award), Tate McRae (Hitmaker Award), Teyana Taylor (Visionary Award), Thalía (Icon Award), and Zara Larsson (Breakthrough Award).

The recognition comes after BINI’s performances at Coachella 2026, where the group became the first all-Filipino act to perform at the festival. They delivered back-to-back sets at the Mojave Stage, marking a milestone for Original Pilipino Music on the global stage.

Following Coachella, BINI continued its U.S. engagements with a performance at the GRAMMY Museum, connecting with fans through a live set and discussion.