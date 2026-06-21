Asialink widens financing reach

The event gathered Asialink president and chief executive officer Anna Katrina C. Bañez, Asialink Group of Companies chairman Ruben Y. Lugtu, Asialink deputy chief executive officer Daisy D. Suba, Asialink group head for brand new car loans Joel Suficiencia, CBEV Transport Technology Inc. chief executive officer Christian Dave Bradley, PeekUp chief executive officer Dave Almarinez and VinFast Fairview general manager Joel V. Biteranta.

The partnerships widen Asialink’s transportation financing portfolio at a time when more businesses and drivers are looking at electric vehicles and new mobility services.

Asialink said the tie-ups will help strengthen its presence in EV financing, fleet management and transport network vehicle service financing.

CarBEV, a Philippine-based EV solutions and fleet deployment company, will work with Asialink to support businesses and fleet operators that need commercial vehicle financing.

The partnership with VinFast Fairview will allow Asialink to offer financing options for selected electric vehicles, including commercial units.

The company said this is meant to help make EV adoption more accessible to customers and operators.

PeekUp, a local ride-hailing platform, will open another financing channel for driver-partners and entrepreneurs who want to enter or grow in the TNVS market.

Asialink said the combined partnerships support its plan to grow its auto loan portfolio by 36 percent.

The company is banking on demand from EV buyers, commercial fleets and ride-hailing operators.

The finance firm said the partnerships also aim to help more entrepreneurs and businesses secure the capital needed to join the country’s changing mobility market.