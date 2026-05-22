V-GREEN powers Bataan and Cavite

V-GREEN has signed separate agreements with the Provincial Government of Bataan and Clean Fuel to expand electric vehicle charging and battery swapping facilities in the Philippines.

The charging infrastructure company said the partnerships will support wider EV use in Bataan and Cavite. The plan covers electric cars and electric two-wheelers, with battery swapping seen as a key part of the rollout.

In Bataan, V-GREEN and the provincial government will work on a province-wide EV charging network that will cover one city and 11 municipalities. The company said it targets 600 charging stations and 1,200 battery swapping stations across the province.