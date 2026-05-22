V-GREEN powers Bataan and Cavite

V-GREEN has signed separate agreements with the Provincial Government of Bataan and Clean Fuel to expand electric vehicle charging and battery swapping facilities in the Philippines.
The charging infrastructure company said the partnerships will support wider EV use in Bataan and Cavite. The plan covers electric cars and electric two-wheelers, with battery swapping seen as a key part of the rollout.
In Bataan, V-GREEN and the provincial government will work on a province-wide EV charging network that will cover one city and 11 municipalities. The company said it targets 600 charging stations and 1,200 battery swapping stations across the province.
V-GREEN will handle the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of the network. The Bataan government will help with permits, site endorsements and coordination with local government units.
Bataan Governor Jose Enrique S. Garcia III said the partnership supports the province’s plan to build an EV ecosystem with a focus on sustainable mobility, environmental responsibility and long-term development.
V-GREEN also signed an agreement with Clean Fuel to study the placement of EV charging stations at high-traffic fuel stations in Dasmariñas, Cavite.
Clean Fuel operates more than 100 stations across Luzon. Under the partnership, both companies will look at possible locations and the use of Clean Fuel’s existing retail network for EV charging.
The new agreements also prepare the market for VinFast’s planned launch of electric scooters in the Philippines. V-GREEN said the battery swapping network is meant to support scooter users from the start.
The charging network will also serve existing VinFast electric car owners in the country.
V-GREEN Global CEO Nguyen Anh Quynh said EV infrastructure needs both scale and access. She said partnerships with government and private firms help make electric mobility more practical for Filipino drivers.