Teen girl found dead in Nueva Vizcaya restroom; minor relative held

KASIBU, Nueva Vizcaya — A 14-year-old girl was found dead inside the restroom of the Information Center Tourism Building in Capisaan, Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, on the afternoon of 13 June 2026.
Family members discovered the victim lying on the floor with injuries to her neck consistent with strangulation using a nylon belt. Authorities also noted that her lower garments were missing.
According to the Kasibu Municipal Police Station, the victim's sister began searching for her at around 6 a.m. that day.
During the search, the sister went to the tourism building and noticed the victim's shoes outside the audio-visual room. She attempted to enter the building but was allegedly blocked by her male cousin, who was inside and locked the door.
At around 2 p.m., the sister returned with their mother to continue the search. They later found the victim's body inside the restroom and immediately sought assistance. Police said the response was delayed by a power outage and the absence of cellular signal in the area.
A medical examination determined that the cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation.
Responding officers launched a hot pursuit operation for the 17-year-old suspect. With the cooperation of the suspect's father, who is the brother of the victim's mother, authorities located the minor at his grandfather's residence in Barangay Dine after a three-hour trek.
The 17-year-old suspect is now in the custody of the Kasibu police, together with representatives of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office and his parents, pending further investigation.