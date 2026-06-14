Teen girl found dead in Nueva Vizcaya restroom; minor relative held

Family members discovered the victim lying on the floor with injuries to her neck consistent with strangulation using a nylon belt. Authorities also noted that her lower garments were missing.

According to the Kasibu Municipal Police Station, the victim's sister began searching for her at around 6 a.m. that day.

During the search, the sister went to the tourism building and noticed the victim's shoes outside the audio-visual room. She attempted to enter the building but was allegedly blocked by her male cousin, who was inside and locked the door.

At around 2 p.m., the sister returned with their mother to continue the search. They later found the victim's body inside the restroom and immediately sought assistance. Police said the response was delayed by a power outage and the absence of cellular signal in the area.

A medical examination determined that the cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation.

Responding officers launched a hot pursuit operation for the 17-year-old suspect. With the cooperation of the suspect's father, who is the brother of the victim's mother, authorities located the minor at his grandfather's residence in Barangay Dine after a three-hour trek.

The 17-year-old suspect is now in the custody of the Kasibu police, together with representatives of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office and his parents, pending further investigation.