An initial investigation identified the Facebook account as allegedly belonging to an 18-year-old resident of Barangay San Felipe, Llanera. The suspect reportedly admitted that the post was intended as a joke.

Following the report, police immediately conducted an ocular inspection of the school and coordinated with the Nueva Ecija Provincial Explosives and Canine Unit to inspect and clear the premises of any potential threat.

Authorities also coordinated with the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to implement security measures and ensure the safety of students, school personnel, and the public.

The suspect was taken into custody and brought to the Llanera Municipal Police Station.

He has been charged with violating Presidential Decree No. 1727, or the law penalizing the malicious dissemination of false information, in relation to Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Police reminded the public that bomb threats, even if intended as jokes, are criminal offenses that trigger emergency responses and may result in imprisonment and other penalties.