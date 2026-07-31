“Our procedure is contained in an office order; the rules of the Ombudsman were not followed by the person that was in charge of logging communications, that’s why they are now under investigation. I wrote Senator Padilla explaining that the procedure…was not followed,” Remulla explained.

The Ombudsman further stated that they had developed such a system to avoid the supposed “parking” of cases at their office.

Under the scheme, any communication submitted to the investigative body is immediately logged to allow them to see the status of every document they receive.

Remulla said that they considered the negligence of the official as a grave offense, noting that they would subject the individual to appropriate disciplinary action.

Aside from Padilla, the Ombudsman confirmed that both Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and dismissed Acting Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Mao Aplasca have submitted their own responses.

Though the matter has been submitted for resolution, Remulla said that he could not give a specific timeline on whether the case would be filed in a court, leaving the matter for his investigators to decide while reiterating that he does not “micro-manage” cases.

Remulla further explained that they were still deliberating on whether the criminal case would be filed with the Sandiganbayan, a Regional Trial Court, or be submitted to the Department of Justice.