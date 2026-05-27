Two minors tagged in killing of 3-year-old in Mountain Province

According to reports, the victim’s grandmother noticed the child was missing at around 2 p.m., prompting residents to organize a search operation across the community.

The child was eventually found at around 7:30 a.m. the following day and rushed to the hospital, where she was later declared dead.

The local government of Mountain Province extended condolences to the victim’s family, while police said the incident deeply affected both residents and law enforcement personnel.

Following what authorities described as an intensive investigation conducted with the help of the Natonin local government and residents, two minor suspects were identified.

The suspects and their parents were later referred to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office of Natonin for intervention and legal disposition under Republic Act No. 9344.