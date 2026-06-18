ASF cases contained in Nueva Vizcaya

African swine fever (ASF) cases detected in Nueva Vizcaya this year remain isolated and under control, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), easing concerns over a possible wider outbreak in the province.

The Provincial Veterinary Services Office recorded 23 ASF cases in the municipalities of Kasibu, Bayombong and Villaverde in 2026, but authorities said these were localized incidents that were quickly managed through surveillance, movement restrictions and containment measures.