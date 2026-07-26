Personnel from the Carranglan Municipal Police Station (PNP), Carranglan Municipal Fire Station (BFP), Bravo Company, 48th IB, 7ID Philippine Army, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), SBM Mauricio Baltazar, Vice-Mayor Ricardo Manucdoc, Bantay Bayan volunteers of Barangay General Luna and Barangay Chairman Albert Baltazar took part in the said joint operation.

The group went to two different areas in the said Sitio, with Mayor Abad confirming that there were illegal mining activities. The group helped cover the holes made during the illegal activity.

The operation stemmed froma tip given to the LGU, as well as the invitation of the concerned stakeholders as part of the unified effort to implement environmental protection, public safety, and community protection from dangers of illegal mining.