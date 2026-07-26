Mayor Rogelio Abad has ordered the closure of an illegal mining operation at Barangay General Luna in the town of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija on 16 July 2026.
According to the local government, the said area where the illicit mining activity was being conducted is located at Sitio Binbin. A joint operation was immediately conducted by various government agencies led by the LGU and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).
Personnel from the Carranglan Municipal Police Station (PNP), Carranglan Municipal Fire Station (BFP), Bravo Company, 48th IB, 7ID Philippine Army, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), SBM Mauricio Baltazar, Vice-Mayor Ricardo Manucdoc, Bantay Bayan volunteers of Barangay General Luna and Barangay Chairman Albert Baltazar took part in the said joint operation.
The group went to two different areas in the said Sitio, with Mayor Abad confirming that there were illegal mining activities. The group helped cover the holes made during the illegal activity.
The operation stemmed froma tip given to the LGU, as well as the invitation of the concerned stakeholders as part of the unified effort to implement environmental protection, public safety, and community protection from dangers of illegal mining.